Football coach Damien Lindsay has been named the BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero for 2015 for his work with the St James Swifts Club in Belfast.

Damien, 44, founded the club five years ago with the aim of helping to keep young people off the streets in a deprived part of his native city.

Shortly after the St James outfit was set up, masked men fired shots during a club training session but Damien refused to be bowed by the incident and continued to give virtually all his available time and money to the new club.

The Belfast man received the award in his native city on Sunday from Eddie Izzard and wheelchair tennis star Jordanne Whiley at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

"Thanks very much. This award could have gone to any of the regional unsung hero winners and thousands of people across Belfast and dozens in my own community in St James's," said an emotional Lindsay.