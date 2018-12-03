BBC Sport relives England's last-second victory against Australia to win netball gold at the Commonwealth Games, which is nominated for the Greatest Moment of the Year award for 2018.

Vote for your Greatest Moment of the Year 2018 *here* where you can find terms and conditions and the privacy notice.

Voting will close on 20:00 GMT on Friday, 14 December 2018, with the winner announced during Sports Personality of the Year, which takes place on Sunday, 16 December from 19:00 GMT on BBC One.

