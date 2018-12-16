'I was happy to be alive' - Billy Monger wins Helen Rollason award

Teenage racing star Billy Monger, who was a rising star of British motorsport until a high-speed Formula 4 crash in 2017 resulted in a double leg amputation, has been named the winner of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Helen Rollason Award.

The award, for achievement in the face of adversity, is in memory of the BBC presenter who died of cancer in 1999.

Watch Billy receive the award during BBC Sports Personality of the Year, Sunday 16 December, 19:00 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Video