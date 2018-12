Birmingham comedian Sideman gives us his guide to Brummie slang ahead of BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 taking place in his home town.

Sideman will be handing out his own alternative awards live on the red carpet, check out the Instagram Story our BBC Sport account on Sunday night for more.

Watch BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday, 16 December, 19:00 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.