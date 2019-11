Skateboarder Sky Brown, boxer Caroline Dubois and Para-swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton make up the three-person shortlist for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award.

Former winner Tom Daley, racing driver Billy Monger and presenter Vick Hope explain why the youngsters have had an amazing year.

The winner of Young Sports Personality of the Year award will be announced at 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 24 November on the BBC Sport website & app.