Sports Personality of the Year: Celebrity fans’ favourite contender moments

Musician Ed Sheeran, rapper Stormzy, cyclist Geraint Thomas, chef Gordon Ramsay, Manchester City striker Ellen White and Liverpool players Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold reveal their favourite moments from the Sports Personality of the Year contenders.

The nominees are Dina Asher-Smith, Lewis Hamilton, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Alun Wyn Jones, Raheem Sterling and Ben Stokes.

Voting will be open to the public during the Sports Personality programme on BBC One on Sunday, 15 December.

