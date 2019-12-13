BBC Sport Get Inspired Unsung Hero nominee Peter Hill talks about how sport helped him deal with the death of his best friend.

Peter founded Place 2 Place FC to help start conversations about men's mental health and has been nominated for the Unsung Hero award by his community.

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by mental health issues, help and support is available: bbc.co.uk/actionline

