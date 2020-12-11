Sports Personality contender: Hamilton on winning seventh F1 title

Speaking in November, Sports Personality of the Year contender Lewis Hamilton tells BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent how humbled he was by all the messages he received after winning a record-equalling seventh F1 title.

Each day this week we will be featuring a different contender for Sports Personality of the Year.

You can watch Sports Personality of the Year from 20:00 GMT on Sunday, 20 December on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Read More: Meet the Sports Personality contenders

