Six-time World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea says "it means a lot" to be named BBC Northern Ireland's Sports Personality of the Year for the third time.

The 33-year-old joins Rory McIlroy as the only person to win the award three times.

Rea beat athlete Ciara Mageean, Cavan footballer Thomas Galligan and Northern Ireland duo Stuart Dallas and Rachel Furness to the award.