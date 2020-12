Your Greatest Sporting Moment entry from Mark Douglas:

"Oliver, our son, has additional needs. He is non-verbal. At two years of age we had real concerns that he would not walk. He has issues with his balance. Riding a bike was not on our radar for Oliver. At all. During lockdown in April he went all Sir Chris Hoy on us and did this. Excuse the excitable dad and Oliver's less impressed twin, Maisie. We were in tears but this would simply not have happened without lockdown."