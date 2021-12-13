BBC Sport takes a look at Sports Personality of the Year contender Sarah Storey.

A 17th Paralympic gold sealed Storey's status as Great Britain's most successful Paralympian of all time.

In Tokyo, Storey defended the women's C4-5 road race title she has held since London 2012 to put her one gold ahead of previous record holder Mike Kenny.

Storey's gold was her third of the Tokyo Paralympics - her eighth Games since making her debut in Barcelona in 1992 as a 14-year-old swimmer.

She also won the individual pursuit on the track before claiming time-trial gold as she took her overall Paralympic medal tally to 28.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 will be held at Salford's MediaCity on 19 December and broadcast on BBC One & BBC iPlayer.