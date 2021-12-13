BBC Sport takes a look at Sports Personality of the Year contender Tyson Fury.

Unbeaten Fury gained a thrilling 11th-round win over American Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC title in Las Vegas in October.

He was twice knocked down himself in the fourth round before knocking out Wilder in a brutal contest to remain world champion.

It confirmed Fury's status as one of the great heavyweights and the dominant force in the trilogy against Wilder, with the first fight in 2018 finishing in a controversial draw, before the British boxer won their second outing in 2020.

The champion's father John later revealed Fury had undergone surgery on both elbows after suffering a serious injury before his second win over Wilder.

