BBC Sports Personality 2016 Unsung Hero winner Marcellus Baz reflects on how boxing helped him turn his life around, and how he is now committed to doing the same for his community.

Nominations for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero award for 2022 are now open.

You can nominate the volunteers making your community better through sport on Unsung Hero or Arwr Tawel - or by email to unsunghero@bbc.co.uk

You can also download the entry form in English or Welsh and send it to us. Email entries must be a form attached to the email, not just email text.

All entries must be received before 23:59 GMT on Sunday, 30 October 2022.