Jessica Gadirova has been nominated for the 2022 BBC Sports Personality of the Year after she became Britain's youngest gymnastics world champion at the age of 18.

Gadirova also won a silver and bronze medal at the World Championships, as well as gold at the European Championships in Munich.

