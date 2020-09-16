Squash player Evans desperate to compete

Two-time British squash champion Tesni Evans says she is excited to finally compete again as the World Tour returns after its six-month suspension.

World number nine Evans is one of 64 players competing at the behind-closed-doors Manchester Open from 16-22 September. It is the first World Tour event since the coronavirus outbreak and strict safety measures will be in place.

The 27-year-old Welshwoman - who also won Commonwealth Games bronze in 2018 - admits it has been a tough spell as she gets most of her income from competitions, but she says people's health will always come first.