Arsenal midfielder and France Under-21 player Mattéo Guendouzi and Everton trio Kurt Zouma, Morgan Schneiderlin and Lucas Digne are on hand to help Ben Shires. Together they have a fun song and movement routine that teaches pupils some simple French greetings.

This Key Stage 2 video can work as an introduction to the French language or as a refresher. It will also help children to get physically active while they learn.