Surfer Garrett McNamara has been recognised by Guinness World Records for surfing the largest wave ever ridden, a towering 78ft (24m) wall of water he says he caught at Nazare, Portugal, in November 2011.

The feat was verified by Guinness after an independent panel of big wave and photography experts measured still and video images of the colossal wave.

"I was totally in the moment. PCP. Present, connected and protected," the 44-year-old Hawaiian said.