Welsh men's open surfing champion Patrick Langdon-Dark says he is 'stoked' to have the opportunity to compete for a spot at the 2024 Olympics.

The 23-year-old from Langland heads to the World Championships in El Salvador knowing that finishing top out of the European surfers would seal Olympic qualification.

Teahupo'o in Tahiti has been chosen as the location for surfing at Paris 2024 following the sport's introduction at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Alys Barton is the other Welsh interest in the British team at the World Championships.