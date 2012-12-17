Halsall sees 'bright future'

Francesca Halsall believes her "future is bright" after claiming Great Britain's sixth medal at the World Short Course Swimming Championships with silver in the 50m freestyle in Istanbul.

Halsall admits to BBC Sport's Nick Hope that she "lost a bit of confidence" after failing to win a medal at the London Olympics, but says a revised training regime with her new coach has meant she can begin to "enjoy her swimming again".

Earlier in the evening Jemma Lowe took her second bronze of the week in the 100m butterfly, stating she is "really happy" after setting a new Welsh record time of 56.66 seconds.

Available to UK users only.