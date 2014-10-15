Marshall blazes trail for female coaches

  • From the section Swimming

Swimming coach Mel Marshall tells BBC East Midlands Today that she expects the number of women coaching at the elite level to grow.

Last month, the 32-year-old became the the first woman to win the British Swimming Coaches Association Coach of the Year award.

Double Commonwealth Games champion Adam Peaty, 19, who set a new 50m breaststroke world record in August on the way to claiming four European gold medals, is among Marshall's swimmers at the City of Derby Swimming Club.

Marshall, a two-time Olympian who won six Commonwealth Games medals in 2006, retired from competition in 2008 to take up coaching.

Top videos

Top Stories

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
  • From the section Football
England all-rounder Ben Stokes celebrates victory over South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town
  • From the section Cricket
Alistair Brownlee wins 2016 Olympic old
  • From the section Olympics
  • Comments
Emmanuel Adebayor
Rafael Nadal
  • From the section Tennis
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Video
  • From the section Football