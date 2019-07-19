They may be the oldest in the British team for the World Championships but swimmers Georgia Davies and Alys Thomas say they're only just hitting their peak.

Born a day apart in 1990, Davies and Thomas are 28 in a GB squad with an average age of just 22.

But Davies believes that if 30-plus-year-olds Roger Federer and Cristiano Ronaldo are still world class, they should not be written off yet,

After winning respective titles at last year's European Championships and Commonwealth Games, the Welsh duo are targeting more success at the World Championships.

They take place in Gwangju, South Korea from 21-28 July with highlights on BBC Two and coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.