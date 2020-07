Paralympic champion Bethany Firth speaks about her relief at being able to get back to the 50m Aurora pool after training in a paddling pool during lockdown.

The Northern Irish swimmer, who was tethered to her garden fence while in the paddling pool, described the night before returning to the Bangor facility "like Christmas Eve".

Firth was among Olympic hopefuls Conor Ferguson, Danielle Hill and Jordan Sloan in returning to Bangor, which was opened for the first time since lockdown on Monday.