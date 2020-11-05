Watch: Rapsys blows world record... after miscounting laps & stopping 50m short

Lithuanian world champion Danas Rapsys was on course to challenge the 400m freestyle world record on day one of match eight at the International Swimming League in Budapest - but miscounted the number of laps and stopped after 350m.

The Energy Standard swimmer was well clear of the field and, after realising his error, raced to the finish to cling on to victory by 0.10 seconds.

Rapsys' error meant he missed out on a host of additional points for his team.

CATCH UP:International Swimming League - Match Eight: Day One

This video is UK only.