'That wasn't breaststroke, he was flying!' Peaty mounts comeback to win

  • From the section Swimming

Adam Peaty mounts a late comeback to break his own British record and win the men's 50m breaststroke for London Roar on the first day of semi-finals of the International Swimming League in Budapest.

Peaty's team-mate Duncan Scott also broke his own British record, while Roar's Tom Dean produced one of the swims of the day to defeat the previously unbeaten Danas Rapsys in the 400m freestyle.

The stand out performance of the first day of semi-final one belonged to London's Kira Toussant, though, who set a new world record in the 50m backstroke.

The Dutch swimmer touched in 25.60 to beat the previous mark of 25.67 set by Brazilian Etiene Medeiros in 2014.

WATCH LIVE: International Swimming League - Peaty, Scott & Anderson in action

Top videos

Top Stories

England centre Emily Scarratt

England and France battle for supremacy - video and text

Italy v Scotland

Autumn Nations Cup: Italy 14-7 Scotland - Weir try ruled out

Tiger Woods at Augusta

The Masters - Woods to finish round two, DeChambeau waiting on cut mark, Rahm shares lead

  • LIVE
  • From the section Golf
stroll

Stroll takes pole position in Turkish GP qualifying rain - reaction

Manchester United Women

WSL: United pull goal back in Manchester derby - text & radio

Argentina celebrate

Argentina beat All Blacks for first time

  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments