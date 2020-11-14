'That wasn't breaststroke, he was flying!' Peaty mounts comeback to win

Adam Peaty mounts a late comeback to break his own British record and win the men's 50m breaststroke for London Roar on the first day of semi-finals of the International Swimming League in Budapest.

Peaty's team-mate Duncan Scott also broke his own British record, while Roar's Tom Dean produced one of the swims of the day to defeat the previously unbeaten Danas Rapsys in the 400m freestyle.

The stand out performance of the first day of semi-final one belonged to London's Kira Toussant, though, who set a new world record in the 50m backstroke.

The Dutch swimmer touched in 25.60 to beat the previous mark of 25.67 set by Brazilian Etiene Medeiros in 2014.

