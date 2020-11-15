'He's done it!' Peaty sets new 100m breaststroke world record

  • From the section Swimming

Adam Peaty has just broken the 100m breaststroke short course world record for the first time in his career.

His time of 55.49 in the International Swimming League semi-final lowers the previous mark of 55.61 set by Cameron Van Der Burgh in 2009.

Peaty holds the world record in both the 50m and 100m breaststroke long course (50m pool) events but traditionally has struggled in the short-course (25m) pool events which rely on strong starts, turns and underwater skills rather than the actual swimming.

WATCH MORE: 'That wasn't breaststroke, he was flying!' Peaty mounts comeback to win

WATCH LIVE: ISL semi-finals - Adam Peaty sets new world record in Men's 100m breaststroke

Top videos

Top Stories

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton wins record-equalling seventh F1 world title - reaction

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton wins record-equalling seventh title

  • From the section Formula 1
  • Comments
Slovakia v Scotland

Nations League: Slovakia v Scotland - eight changes for Clarke's side

Matt Dawson

'It is now clear how England will play'

Adam Peaty

Watch: ISL semi-finals - Adam Peaty sets new world record in Men's 100m breaststroke

West Ham v Brighton

WSL: West Ham v Brighton & Arsenal v Chelsea