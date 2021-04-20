Armagh man Daniel Wiffen and Sligo woman Mona McSharry secure Olympic swimming qualification at the Irish trials in Dublin.

Wiffen, obliterated his 800m freestyle personal best by an astonishing 21 seconds, as he clocked an Irish record of 7:52.68 which was 1.63 seconds inside the Olympic standard of 7:54.31.

McSharry achieved the Tokyo mark in the 100m breaststroke as she improved the national record to 1:06.97 which bettered the Olympic standard by 0.10 seconds as her national record saw her become the first Irish woman to duck under the 67-second barrier in the event.