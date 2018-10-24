Belfast's Ormeau Table Tennis Club is already making an impact after only 18 months in existence as youngsters move to the top of the Irish rankings.

Twelve-year-old Owen Cathcart is already ranked as Ireland's top under-18 player while Sophie Earley, eight, is the country's top under-11 girl.

And the emergence of the young stars is not the only good for the club as two of their top senior prepare to play in a novel retro ping pong tournament in London this weekend where the winner will earn a prize of £100,000.