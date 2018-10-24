Chinese table tennis players Ma Long and Fang Bo take part in a thrilling rally full of power and speed at the 2015 Table Tennis World Championships in China.

With the scores tied at 11 in the fifth game of the final, 13th seed Bo comes out on top in the intense 15-second exchange but it was world number one Long who eventually prevailed in Suzhou, winning his first world title .

The International Table Tennis Federation is calling the rally "the point of the century."

Pictures courtesy of the ITTF.