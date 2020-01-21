'Moving abroad at 16 was what I had to do'

Wales and Great Britain table tennis player Charlotte Carey says an often lonely life of travelling and training has all been worth it as she prepares for the Olympic qualifying event in Portugal.

Inspired by her grandad to first pick up a bat, Carey then left home to play table tennis abroad when she was 16.

Now 23, she in Sweden but plays for a club in Spain most weekends.

This week she competes for Great Britain alongside Tin-Tin Ho and Maria Tsaptsinos at the ITTF World Team Qualification Tournament. The top nine nations will secure a spot at this summer's Olympics in Tokyo.