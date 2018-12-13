Two-time world champion Bianca Walkden says she would spend her prize money on "another pizzeria" if she wins this weekend’s World Taekwondo Grand Slam in China.

The defending champion used the prize money from last year's competition to set up a pizzeria with her family.

Fellow GB fighter and Olympic silver medallist Lutalo Muhammad says the large prize money is not the only motivator as it is a brilliant opportunity to make it into the squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The World Taekwondo Grand Slam in China will be live on the BBC Sport Red Button and on BBC Sport Online.

