Jade Jones and Lauren Williams are intent on winning European Taekwondo Championships gold at the 2022 tournament in Manchester on 19-22 May.

Double 57kg Olympic champion Jones is seeking a fourth successive European title and aims to harness home advantage to bounce back from her 2020 Tokyo Olympics disappointment, having suffered a first-round loss at the delayed Games which took place in 2021.

Williams, fighting at 67kg, also has a point to prove after finishing runner-up in both Tokyo and at the previous Euros, having to settle for silver after two successive European titles.

