Jonny Marray becomes the first Briton to reach the men's doubles final at Wimbledon in 52 years after he and Freddie Nielsen overcame defending champions Mike and Bob Bryan in four sets.

Sheffield-based Marray and Denmark's Nielsen prevailed 6-4 7-6 (11-9) 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-5) against the 11-time Grand Slam-winning Americans.

