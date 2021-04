US Open winner Serena Williams defines a champion as "how they can recover when they fall" after winning her fourth US Open title with a three-set win over Victoria Azarenka.

The 30-year-old American is described by Azarenka, who served for the match in the final set, as "the greatest player of all time".

Williams claimed her 15th career Grand Slam title with a 6-2 2-6 7-5 win in 138 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium.