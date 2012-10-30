Andy Murray's incredible 2012

Britain's number one tennis player Andy Murray will miss this year's French Open because of a back injury, the 26-year old is hoping to be fit for the start of the grass-court season at Queen's Club on 10 June.

Murray won his first Grand Slam title and became Olympic champion in a landmark 2012, BBC Sport reviews the highlights of Murray's incredible season.

The Scotsman reached the Wimbledon final in July won the Olympic singles gold in August, before becoming the first British male to win a Grand Slam singles title in 76 years when he won the US Open a month later.

