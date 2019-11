Manchester City's Sergio Aguero picks up a racquet and joins fellow Argentine Juan Martin Del Potro on court at London's O2 Arena.

Aguero was in London watching the ATP World Tour Finals and had just witnessed his friend, Del Potro beat Janko Tipsarevic before being invited to play a game himself.

The pair quickly gave up on using the racquet and started showing off their football skills across the net.

