Andy Murray and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga fill the time during a rain delay at Queen's Club with a game of table football.

The pair's semi-final at was disrupted by bad weather and did not get under way until 18:07 BST on Saturday.

Murray went on to win 4-6 6-3 6-2 against the Frenchman, and will play defending champion Marin Cilic in Sunday's final.