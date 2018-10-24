Andy Murray hit a forehand winner directly at his coach Ivan Lendl during a charity exhibition match at Queen's.

The match was organised to raise money on behalf of friend and fellow tennis player Ross Hutchins, and saw Murray paired with Tim Henman against Lendl and world number six Tomas Berdych.

Afterwards in his BBC Sport column, Murray said: "If I'm playing well enough to hit Ivan Lendl with a forehand for the first time ever, I reckon I'm in pretty good shape for Wimbledon.

"I hit it so cleanly - it was the best shot I played all week - and I already know that Ivan will try to get me back when we practise together this week."

