Maria Sharapova briefly forgets the rules of tennis during her match with Kristina Mladenovic.

Mladenovic successfully challenged a call from a line judge on her second serve, this always results in the point being replayed with a first serve.

Sharapova appears to forget this rule and starts an argument with umpire Mariana Alves that she is never likely to win, but the Russian number three seed goes on to win the game.

