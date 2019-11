Tennis player Kirsten Flipkens stops mid-match to complain about a BBC reporter making too much noise.

The umpire was forced to ask for quiet during the second set as BBC World News broadcaster John Watson was preparing for a report.

Belgium's Flipkens eventually won the match against Flavia Pennetta of Italy 7-6 (7-2) 6-3.

Watson's reaction in this video was off-air, and not broadcast on TV.