'High' expectations for Murray in 2014

Former world number one John McEnroe believes there are "high expectations" for Andy Murray to achieve success when he returns from injury in 2014.

Murray enjoyed a splendid 2013, becoming the first British man to win the Wimbledon men's singles title since 1936, but a back injury put an end to his season and the Scot is working towards returning for the Australian Open in January.

Former British number one Tim Henman says that the world number four must not rush his return and could follow the example set by Rafael Nadal, who took seven months out of the game before returning this year to win his eighth French Open title.