Former British number one Elena Baltacha battled illness every day and never complained, says her husband and coach Nino Severino.

Severino speaks to BBC Look East's James Burridge and recalls the life of Baltacha, who died at the age of 30 in May from liver cancer.

This Sunday the world of tennis pays tribute to Baltacha's life by playing exhibition matches at three different venues to raise money for her tennis academy in Ipswich and the Royal Marsden Hospital.

There's coverage of the match at Queen's on the BBC red button on Sunday.