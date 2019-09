Roger Federer insists he and Davis Cup team-mate Stan Wawrinka are "friends, not enemies" following reports of a row after their ATP World Tour Finals semi-final.

The world number two said "everything is totally relaxed" and there are "no hard feelings" after Wawrinka asked Federer's box to keep quiet between serves.

Speaking ahead of the Davis Cup final against France, Wawrinka says it took "five minutes" to resolve.