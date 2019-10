Watch highlights as Andy Murray fights back after a poor start to beat Tomas Berdych and reach his fourth Australian Open final.

The British number one lost a tense first set but recovered to win 6-7 (6-8) 6-0 6-3 7-5, and will play the winner of Friday's semi-final between Serb Novak Djokovic and Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka.

It will be Murray's eighth Grand Slam final and first working with Amelie Mauresmo, with ex-coach Dani Vallverdu now in Berdych's corner.

