BBC Sport tennis analyst John Lloyd describes Andy Murray's negative attitude during the Australian Open final defeat by Novak Djokovic as "inexcusable".

With the score at one set each, Murray was 2-0 ahead in the third before he lost 12 of the next 13 games as he was beaten 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-0.

Lloyd says the British number one reverted back to his "pre-Ivan Lendl days" when he would be prone to lose his mental strength during some matches.

Murray and coach Lendl ended their partnership in March 2014 and the eight-time Grand Slam champion was replaced by Amelie Mauresmo last summer.

Available to UK users only.