Andy Murray welcomes the 15-year ban handed to US tennis player Wayne Odesnik for a doping violation and says that drugs testing in the sport is "going in the right direction".

The world number four, who is through to the last eight at Indian Wells, had earlier welcomed the ban handed out to the American, ranked 267th in the world, by tweeting: "Bye bye Wayne... Good riddance."

Odesnik, 29, tested positive for several banned substances, including steroids, in December and January, and announced his retirement within minutes of his ban becoming public. It was his second doping violation, following a two-year ban in 2010 for possessing human growth hormone (HGH).