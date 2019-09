Britain's Andy Murray discusses Arthur Ashe's legacy as a humanitarian as part of a BBC documentary celebrating the 40th anniversary of the American winning Wimbledon.

Murray received the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award in 2014, and says the first black person to win the men's singles at Wimbledon "should be remembered as much for his work off the court, as his achievements on it".

Watch Arthur Ashe: More Than A Champion, BBC Two, Friday 26 June, 2100 BST.