Watch five of the best shots from teenager Belinda Bencic's victory over ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska in the Eastbourne International final.

Swiss Bencic, 18, whitewashed her 13th-ranked Polish opponent in the final set to record a 6-4 4-6 6-0 victory and her first WTA Tour title.

Radwanska, 26, who won the title in 2008, is a former world number two and was runner-up at Wimbledon in 2012.

