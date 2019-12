Watch 10 of the best points from Dustin Brown's outstanding 7-5 3-6 6-4 6-4 victory over Rafael Nadal.

The qualifier, ranked 102 in the world, also beat Nadal in their previous meeting on grass in Halle last year.

Nadal, a five-time Wimbledon finalist, has failed to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon since winning the title in 2010, and on each occasion he has lost to players outside the world's top 100.

