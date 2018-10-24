Watch six of the best shots as fan-favourite Dustin Brown finally bows out the 2015 Wimbledon Championships after losing to Serbia's Viktor Troicki in the third round.

German Brown, who stunned SW19 by beating two-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal in the second round, continued to entertain the crowd on Court 3 with an array of stunning shots, but eventually succumbed to the Serb in four sets.

"Audacious", "outrageous" and "brilliant" are just some of the adjectives that commentator Ronald McIntosh uses to describe Brown's shot-making.

