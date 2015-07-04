Did umpire mistake cost Tsonga?

A double-hit volley from Ivo Karlovic goes unnoticed by the umpire and costs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga the fourth set during their third-round match at Wimbledon 2015.

Trailing Karlovic by two sets to one, Frenchman Tsonga has set point in the fourth set tie-break when Karlovic double-hits a volley at the net to win the point.

If the illegal shot had been noticed by the officials, the point would have gone to Tsonga and forced a deciding fifth and final set.

However, the Croatian Karlovic went on to win the tie-break and the match to book a potential fourth-round clash with Andy Murray.

